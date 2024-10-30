Quakes Academy Coaches Erin Ridley, Steven Sosa Receive Prestigious Elite Formation Coaching License from French Football Federation

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Major League Soccer today announced that 22 coaches - including the San Jose Earthquakes Academy's Erin Ridley and Steven Sosa - received their Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) in partnership with the French Football Federation (FFF). One of the most highly regarded and rigorous soccer coaching courses in the world, the fifth iteration of the EFCL ran a total of seven weeks over an 18-month period, which culminated at the famed INF Clairefontaine outside of Paris in August.

As part of the program, coaches were required to submit a final project that incorporated classroom and on-field instruction, illustrating their ability to master teachings over the course of the 18 months. The projects were then evaluated based off the candidates' ability to implement a principle of play within their environment or team. Of the below 22 coaches that received their Elite Formation Coaching License, Ridley became the first woman from MLS to complete the program. The LA Galaxy's Sam Al-Basith will complete his final certification in December.

2024 Elite Formation Coaching License Recipients

Club Name Role

Atlanta United Will Bates U-16 Head Coach

Charlotte FC Patrick Daka U-14 Head Coach/ Director of Pre-formation

Chicago Fire FC Selim Talbi U-16 Head Coach

FC Cincinnati Tyrone Marshall MLS NEXT Pro Head Coach

Colorado Rapids Elliot Prost U-17 Head Coach

DC Soccer Club Matt Arrington Director of Coaching

FC Dallas Adam Wells U-16 Head Coach

Houston Dynamo FC Jeremy Hurdle Interim MLS NEXT Pro Head Coach

Sporting Kansas City Luis Pacheco U-15 Head Coach

Los Angeles Football Club Andrew May U-18 Head Coach

Nashville SC Jason Boxx U-16 Head Coach

New England Revolution Rob Becerra Director of Youth Development

New England Revolution Liam Connors U-13 Head Coach

New York City FC Michael Dal Pra U-18 Head Coach

New York Red Bulls Jonathan Rhodes Head of Player Development & Pro Pathway

Ohio Premier Soccer Club Eric Dutt Boys Formation Director/U16 Head Coach

Philadelphia Union Pedro Cavalcanti U-16 Head Coach

Philadelphia Union Peter McDonnell U-18 Head Coach

San Jose Earthquakes Erin Ridley U-16 Head Coach

San Jose Earthquakes Steven Sosa U-18 Head Coach

Seattle Sounders FC Brayton Knapp Development Methodology Assistant and Analyst/U15 Head Coach

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Dan Fairhurst U-18 Head Coach

Overall, the EFCL platform has played a pivotal role in MLS Homegrown development and the growth of several head coaches, assistants, and general managers throughout MLS and MLS NEXT Pro. FC Cincinnati 2 head coach Tyrone Marshall, who was a recipient of the Elite Formation Coaching License this year, was previously named the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year on Oct. 16. Additionally, Chicago Fire FC academy head coach Selim Talbi, helped the Fire's U15 side win an MLS NEXT Cup championship in June before completing the program.

Coaches and front office members who previously received their Elite Formation Coaching License have laid strong coaching foundations across MLS and MLS NEXT Pro over the last decade. Notable graduates include current MLS head coaches Nico Estévez (Austin FC), Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew), and Greg Vanney (LA Galaxy).

MLS is currently working with the French Football Federation on the sixth iteration of the Elite Formation Coaching License program which would begin in the spring of 2025.

