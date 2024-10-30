FC Cincinnati to Hold Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery for Saturday's MLS Cup Playoff Match
October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati will host an Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery this Saturday, November 2 for the Orange and Blue's Round One, Game 2 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at New York City FC.
The Official Watch Party at Rhinegeist Brewery (1910 Elm Street) is family-friendly and starts at 4 p.m. ET ahead of the 5 p.m. kickoff between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC at Citi Field.
The first 100 FC Cincinnati fans 21 and over will receive a token for free beer courtesy of Gary the Lion, who will be on site along with the FC Cincinnati Street Team presented by Cliffs. The party will also feature photo opportunities and giveaways.
FC Cincinnati need one more win in the Round One Best-of-3 series over New York City FC to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Orange and Blue defeated NYCFC in Game 1 on Monday at TQL Stadium, 1-0. Saturday's game will air exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The game will air over the radio on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.
