Portland Timbers Sign Diego Chara to Contract Extension

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Diego Chara to a contract extension through the 2025 season with a club option year for 2026, the club announced today. The team's captain is set to return for his 15th season with Portland.

We are delighted that Diego will continue his career as a Portland Timber. He possesses all the traits that as a player and person are important to our club, said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. His commitment and dedication as a professional have afforded him longevity in his career. Diego has been nothing short of remarkable in every way, and we are pleased he will continue playing a role with us next season.

Chara, 38, is the club's all-time leader in games played (399), games started (389) and minutes played (34,636) in MLS regular-season action, while recording 12 goals and 34 assists during his career. Notably, he holds the MLS record for most regular-season appearances for one club all time. Since debuting with the Timbers in 2011, Chara ranks first amongst all MLS players in minutes played, tackles won (899) and fouls conceded (894).

Diego Chara is a legend at this club. The way he conducts himself, the way he behaves, and the way he trains every day is an incredible example to every footballer, said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. It is an absolute honor and pleasure to work with him every single day.

In his fourteen seasons with the club, Chara has helped guide the Timbers to an MLS Cup title (2015), three Western Conference Championship trophies (2015, 2018, 2021), and the 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament championship. In 2020, he was named to the MLS Best XI for the first time in his career and was selected to the MLS Is Back Tournament Best XI in the club's title run. Chara was also named an MLS All-Star in 2019 and was voted Timbers Army Supporters' Player of the Year twice (2012, 2015).

In the 2024 campaign, Chara made 32 appearances (28 starts), logging 2,431 minutes on the pitch. The Colombian native led the Timbers in completed passes (1,284) and passing accuracy (92.1%). He also helped Portland qualify for its eighth MLS postseason.

Chara has been involved in every postseason campaign in club history, making 22 starts across eight playoff runs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024). The midfielder has tallied three postseason goal contributions (1G, 2A) with his lone playoff goal coming in the Timbers' 2015 MLS Cup-winning campaign as he scored in the second half to propel the club to a 2-0 away victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 8, 2015, at BC Place.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign midfielder Diego Chara to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season with a club option year for 2026.

