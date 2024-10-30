Travel Advisory: Information Regarding Parking at Citi Field

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC would like to inform fans of the following parking update ahead of the Club's game against FC Cincinnati at Citi Field on Saturday.

Fans are advised that Lot E & Lot F will be closed for Saturday's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series home match, presented by Etihad Airways.

Parking will still be available in Lot B, C, & D, as well as other locations, such as the Southfield Lot across Roosevelt Ave.

Fans should arrive early to avoid time delays and other disruptions.

