RSL Drops Scoreless Playoff Opener to Minnesota on Penalty Kicks

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah. - Real Salt Lake (16-7-11, 59 Pts, 3rd West) drew Minnesota United 0-0 on a chilly night at America First Field through 90 minutes of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, prior to falling 4-5 in a penalty kick shootout. RSL now heads to Minnesota for a decisive Leg Two this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:00p MT.

Despite the penalty-kick loss, RSL GK Zac MacMath turned in a stellar performance, the veteran netminder making seven spectacular saves en route to his seventh clean sheet of the year. The regulation draw extends Real Salt Lake's unbeaten streak to seven games, with three defensive clean sheets in the last four matches and just one goal conceded in RSL's last 361 minutes played, despite falling to an 0-1 disadvantage in the Round One, best-of-three series.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni and GK Zac MacMath following the 0-0 shootout loss to Minnesota United on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's squad arrived for the first match of its fourth consecutive playoff hunt fresh off a historic, record-setting regular season, establishing new Club marks of 59 points and 65 goals, 20-year highs for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Before 19,195 fans at America First Field on a frigid Tuesday night, the beginning stages of the first 45 minutes would be dominated by the home side. Flying all over the pitch through 15 minutes, RSL boasted a staggering 62.3% share of possession, a 1-0 shots advantage and nearly double Minnesota's passing total (96-50, 82%-66%), but could not break through for a goal.

Despite owning the run of play, the RSL offensive unit was held scoreless by Minnesota's deep-lying 5-4-1 umbrella shape. The suffocating defensive-oriented setup saw the Loons happy to concede possession while sinking deep into its own box, sometimes even six-wide, constricting space in the midfield and preventing an RSL breakthrough at the cost of forfeiting any consistent attacking threat.

Coming out for the second 45, both teams would immediately begin trading punches in search of a knockout blow. Minnesota hit first in the 47th minute, as FW Kelvin Yeboah broke through into the box, ripping a point-blank shot only kept out by a well-positioned MacMath. Then, it was RSL's turn, playmaker Diego Luna nearly scoring at the 52' mark when MF Matt Crooks' clever throughball caught the Minnesota defense napping after a foul. Holding court, RSL would again take the next swing when winger Dominik Marczuk picked off a bad touch by the Minnesota defense in the 64th, the young Polish winger tapping it past the charging goalkeeper and just outside the left post.

Minnesota then returned the favor, as RSL backstop MacMath was once again forced to step up with a massive save at the 71' mark. With a two-on-one situation quickly developing, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi found himself face-to-face with MacMath, attempting the chip as MacMath miraculously knocked it out of the air with a perfectly-placed arm. MacMath was the hero once again in the 82nd minute, making ridiculous back-to-back saves to keep the match level.

RSL, immediately feeding off the momentum, charged forward and nearly scored itself as Minnesota GK Dayne St. Clair made a crucial save on RSL DP Diogo Gonçalves. With the final whistle just seconds away and RSL throwing themselves forward in search of a winner, Captain Chicho Arango nearly found it with a 90+2' header, St. Clair positioned well to make the save and send the contest to a decisive penalty-kick tiebreaker.

Minnesota stepping up first, the initial five shots of the shootout were converted until MacMath made a diving save on Michael Boxall's attempt. Real Salt Lake's advantage was short-lived, though, as Justen Glad sent the next kick over the crossbar. Again, another five consecutive shots converted, the match came to a close when RSL MF Braian Ojeda's attempt deflected off the crossbar.

Game Two of the first-round matchup will take place on Saturday at 7:00 MT at Allianz Stadium in St. Paul, Min., RSL needing a win - either regulation or via shootout to force a third match back in the Beehive State, which would be on Friday, Nov. 8, at America First Field (if necessary).

RSL 0 : 0 VAN

PENALTY KICK SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah: GOAL

RSL - Chicho Arango: GOAL

MIN - Wil Trapp: GOAL

RSL - Diogo Gonçalves: GOAL

MIN - Michael Boxall: SAVED

RSL - Justen Glad: MISSED

MIN - Jeong Sang-Bin: GOAL

RSL - Anderson Julio: GOAL

MIN - Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi: GOAL

RSL - Emeka Eneli: GOAL

MIN - Jefferson Diaz: GOAL

RSL - Braian Ojeda: MISSED

NOTES FROM RSL 0 : 0 MIN

RSL GK Zac MacMath ties season high in saves (7, 5/18 vs. COL) with another shutout performance, his seventh of the year and the third in his last four matches.

RSL extends its unbeaten streak to seven matches with the 0-0 draw. RSL's last loss was a Sept. 14 setback at Houston, and its last home loss was on Aug. 24 to San Jose

The 0-0 draw marks the fifth consecutive draw between RSL and Minnesota, dating back to early in the 2023 season. All-time, RSL remains unbeaten in regulation in eight Loons visits, winning twice with six draws.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Justen Glad; Javain Brown; Emeka Eneli; Katranis; Nelson Palacio (Andrew Brody, 55'); Braian Ojeda; Dominik Marczuk; Diego Luna (Diogo Gonçalves, 70'); Matt Crooks (Anderson Julio, 70'); Chicho Arango ©

Subs not used: Maikel Chang, Lachlan Brook, Marcelo Silva, Tommy Silva, Gavin Beavers, Noel Caliskan

Minnesota United FC (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall ©; Jefferson Diaz; Carlos Harvey; Joseph Rosales; Robin Lod (Jeong Sang-Bin, 68'); Wil Trapp; Joaquin Pereyra (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, 68'); Hassani Dotson (Anthony Markanich, 84'); Kelvin Yeboah; Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Subs not used: Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Franco Fragapane, Samuel Shashoua, Alec Smir, Loic Mesanvi

Stats Summary: RSL / MIN

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 7

Saves: 7 / 6

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Fouls: 9 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

MIN: Jefferson Diaz (Caution - 8')

MIN: Wil Trapp (Caution - 80')

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.