Earthquakes, Chevron Unveil New Futsal Court, Hold Free Soccer Clinic in Greenfield

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







GREENFIELD, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Chevron unveiled a new futsal court for the Central Coast community and held a free youth soccer clinic Tuesday afternoon at Patriot Park in Greenfield, California. In addition, Chevron announced a $5,000 donation to the Greenfield Recreation Center to help support equipment needs and futsal activities on the court.

Among the attendees on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and soccer clinic were Earthquakes goalkeeper and Salinas native Emi Ochoa, Earthquakes legend and current Club Ambassador Shea Salinas, as well as officials representing the Greenfield Recreation Center, the City of Greenfield, Monterey County, Chevron and the Quakes Foundation.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Chevron and our combined efforts to foster the local youth soccer community here in Greenfield," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations, Robert Davis. "Our passion is developing the next generation of athletes; this court and event here today is a powerful step toward helping our local youth thrive and learn valuable skills."

"We're proud to team up with the San Jose Earthquakes and the Quakes Foundation to open this futsal court for the Greenfield community as well as make the donation to the recreation center," said Chanel Jolly, Chevron Corporate Affairs Manager. " We hope that in addition to providing a new, safe space to play soccer, that kids in this community will have the opportunity to build upon other skills, like teamwork, communication, leadership and respect."

Since 2019, Chevron has been providing accessible soccer opportunities with the San Jose Earthquakes in Monterey County to empower local youth through the Chevron Soccer Academy. This past July, more than 400 boys and girls ages 9-17 took part in a two-day session in Salinas with a star-studded coaching staff leading a free soccer clinic followed by an open tryout featuring scouts from the college and professional level. This time, it was the Greenfield community's turn to celebrate their new futsal court and a safe space for residents to play the beautiful game. After the ribbon-cutting to inaugurate the venue, Salinas and Ochoa conducted a free soccer clinic for boys and girls ages 8-10. The kids ran drills, honed their skills and capped the day playing scrimmages on the new court while each receiving a brand new soccer ball.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chevron and the San Jose Earthquakes for their generous investment in our community," said Galilea Silva, Assistant Recreation Coordinator for the City of Greenfield. "Thanks to their partnership, many families and kids came together to celebrate the inauguration of this new futsal court, marking a new chapter of opportunities for our youth."

For more information on the Chevron Soccer Academy, visit www.chevronsocceracademy.com.

