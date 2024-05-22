FC Dallas Advances to Quarterfinals of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Win Over Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - FC Dallas defeats Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 on Wednesday night at Al Lang Stadium and advances to the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. FC Dallas will face Sporting Kansas City in the Quarterfinals of the national tournament on Tuesday, July 9 or Wednesday, July 10.

GOL NUMERO UNO PARA PATRICKSON

FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored the first goal of his professional career tonight in the 15'. The Ecuadorian has played 13 games for Dallas since arriving on loan in 2024 from Independiente del Valle of Ecuador.

MR. OPEN CUP

In his second Open Cup match, FC Dallas rookie Logan Farrington scored his second professional goal tonight in the 26'. Farrington's strike marked the 122nd goal for Dallas in the Open Cup. Farrington's shot was the second of the game for Dallas, both resulting in goals.

KELAS, MAARTEN

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered a career-high eight saves in tonight's Round of 16 win.

THE MAGIC OF THE CUP

FC Dallas obtained its first official road win of the 2024 season. With this win, head coach Nico Estévez is now 3-2-0 in Open Cup action. Dallas obtained its 14th Open Cup road win, and is now 38-23-6 all-time in the competition.

UP NEXT: WESTERN CONFERENCE LEADERS VISIT TOYOTA STADIUM

Following Open Cup play, FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 PM CT on Night at the Museum presented by WinStar World Casino & Resort. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

Lineups

FC Dallas - Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha (Omar Gonzalez - 77'), Marco Farfan, Patrickson Delgado (Asier Illarramendi - 60'), Logan Farrington, Herbert Endeley (Dante Sealy - 60'), Bernard Kamungo, Jesús Ferreira (Sebastian Lletget - 27'), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Carl Sainté - 78')

Substitutes not used - Jimmy Maurer, Sebastian Lletget, Eugene Ansah

Tampa Bay Rowdies - Jordan Farr, Aarón Guillén, Jordan Doherty, Eddie Munjoma, Blake Bodily, Charlie Dennis (Nick Moon - 66'), Lewis Hilton, Pacifique Niyongabire, Damián Rivera (Danny Crisostomo - 66'), Cal Jennings (Cristian Ortiz - 76'), Joshua Pérez

Substitutes not used - Joey DeZart, Phil Breno, Freddy Kleemann, Amari Fowlkes

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Patrickson Delgado (Jesús Ferreira) - 14'

DAL: Logan Farrington (Herbert Endeley) - 26'

TBR: Joshua Pérez (penalty kick) - 85'

Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution) - 3'

DAL: Patrickson Delgado (caution) - 19'

DAL: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) - 52'

TBR: Joshua Pérez (caution) - 76'

DAL: Marco Farfan (caution) - 90'+1'

Weather: 83° Clear

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On tonight's takeaways...

"The first thing to say is that it's been since 2017 that FC Dallas qualified for the quarterfinals (of the U.S. Open Cup). This is an improvement for sure. We're happy with advancing after many years of the team not advancing to this round. In the other games, it has been very difficult for all the MLS teams. They're really difficult. Really really difficult. For these teams, it's their game of the year and they treat it like that. Tampa is a really good team with really good players. We wanted to play much better, that's for sure. I'm not happy with how we performed. But I know how difficult Cup games are, how difficult the travel is, the heat and humidity - it's tough. We were coming from Houston with also a lot of humidity and heat and it affected some of the players. Some are recovering. It's not easy and overall I wish that we had more consistency on those long possessions that we had a few times in the first and second halves. But we made mistakes and gave the ball away too early. We didn't manage the game well. For that you need experience and quality and some of the players today were young and without experience and they had difficulties in those moments."

On Maarten Paes' performance...

"That's why we have him, he has that level where he can keep you in games in these situations. That's why other teams put starters into this competition. We selected Maarten because we know he can make the difference and he did it."

On Jesús Ferreira...

"We'll have to do some tests on Jesús. We don't know if it's a cramp or if it was something that he felt. We don't really know. We'll know probably tomorrow or Friday."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On overcoming a rough start to have a great first half...

"It was a tough start to be honest. Credit to them, they are a very direct team and they made a lot of runs in behind and they took risks. We weathered that risk and once we played through them there was a lot of space. I had a good day on my side to keep us in it, especially after the Houston game I am feeling very good. Amazing goals from Patrickson (Delgado) and Logan (Farrington), and yeah it wasn't done then but we had to be on top come the end of the game."

On his saves throughout the matches...

"The key to today was being present. I had a high number of saves and sometimes you have those days where you feel invincible and nothing goes past you. I was a little mad at the call because it took away my clean sheet and I want to reward myself with that. Cup games are not about statistics, they are about winning."

Forward Logan Farrington

On scoring his second goal in the U.S. Open Cup...

"It feels great to always get a goal, especially to double our lead early in the game. That was our game plan, get out early, get a couple of goals and seal the game off. The way I saw the play, someone knocked it down to Herbert (Endeley) and he found me in space. I took my touch and took my shot off towards the bottom corner. Glad I was able to tuck it past the keeper."

On getting the result over the line...

"It's a great effort from the team overall. It's a little hot over here and humid. We are playing against a team and their fans who get up every chance they get. I wish we would've put the game to bed with the couple of chances we had early in the second half. Team put in a great effort and we ended up getting the win and that's what matters the most."

