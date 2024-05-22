LAFC Advances to Quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup with 3-0 Victory Over Loudoun United at Bmo Stadium

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) advanced to the Quarterfinal Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 victory over Loudoun United FC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Tuesday night at BMO Stadium.

Timothy Tillman got LAFC on the board first in the eighth minute, finishing from close range after Cristian Olivera sent a perfect pass across the box from the right side. The goal was the fastest in LAFC's Open Cup history, equaling Carlos Vela's eighth minute strike on June 11, 2019, vs. Real Salt Lake.

LAFC would expand its lead to 2-0 in the 52nd minute following a brilliant individual performance from Denis Bouanga. Bouanga dribbled the ball over half the field, leaving Loudoun defenders in his wake before dishing off to Olivera who powered the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the Open Cup tournament.

LAFC put the game out of reach with a third goal in the 61st minute when Tomás Ángel scored his first career goal for the Black & Gold off another assist from Bouanga. Bouanga now has contributed to seven of LAFC's last eight goals since May 11 across all competitions.

LAFC finds out its opponent in the Quarterfinal Round on Wednesday, May 22, in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Draw at 7:00 p.m. PT, on U.S. Soccer's YouTube page (LINK). The Quarterfinal match will take place on July 9 or 10.

LAFC returns to MLS play with a trip to Atlanta to face Atlanta United on Saturday, May 25, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the ESPN LA App and 980 AM LA Mera Mera (Esp).

NEWS & NOTES

Forward Denis Bouanga has either scored or assisted on seven of LAFC's last eight goals since May 11 across all competitions.

LAFC's Tommy Musto made his first team debut tonight, entering in the 79th minute and replacing Sergi Palencia. Musto originally signed with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in August 2023.

Cristian Olivera now has three goals in the U.S. Open Cup this season after scoring two times vs. Las Vegas on May 8. Olivera's three career Open Cup goals are tied for second in LAFC history with Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango. Diego Rossi is the LAFC all-time leader with six Open Cup goals.

Olivera has scored six goals across all competitions in LAFC's last five games since May 4.

