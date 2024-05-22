Columbus Crew-Nashville SC Match to Kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 3

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that the Club's MLS Eastern Conference home match at Lower.com Field against Nashville SC on Wednesday, July 3 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than its originally announced 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

The schedule adjustment was made to benefit supporters, staff members and city officials who will be in Downtown Columbus on July 3, given the anticipated increase of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area due to holiday events later that evening.

Single-match tickets to the Crew-Nashville SC fixture and upcoming games at Lower.com Field are currently available.

