Atlanta United Forms Brand Partnership with MARTA

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced a multi-year partnership with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). To celebrate the launch of the new partnership, fans can receive a co-branded t-shirt and a collectible Atlanta United Breeze Card loaded with a roundtrip fare by purchasing the MARTA Ticket Pack to the club's June 2 match against Charlotte FC.

"We are thrilled to partner with an iconic Atlanta company such as MARTA, which has been a key player in our supporters' matchday routine for years," said Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "This collaboration represents our commitment to enhancing the matchday experience, and also contributes to our preparations ahead of major international soccer competitions as Atlanta captures the attention of the world in the coming years."

Highlights of the partnership include a co-branded apparel collection slated to launch later this year along with social media promotion, in-stadium branding, digital marketing and radio advertising. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is within walking distance of both GWCC/CNN and Vine City rail stations, and in 2023, an average of 17,000 fans rode MARTA to Atlanta United home matches.

"Since Atlanta United launched in 2017, MARTA has been an integral part of the matchday experience, providing an efficient, inexpensive way to get to the action," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "This brand partnership will help MARTA foster deeper engagement and connection with our customers, while also supporting Atlanta's emergence as the nation's soccer capital."

