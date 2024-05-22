MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy in the 21st minute of LA's match against Charlotte FC on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution defender Ryan Spaulding an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 14th minute of New England's match against the Philadelphia Union on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 90th minute of New York's match against New York City FC on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis an undisclosed amount for re-entering the field of play after being issued a red card at the conclusion of New York's match against New York City FC on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Erik Sviatchenko for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 77th minute of Houston's match against FC Dallas on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC defender Miguel Tapias an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Minnesota's match against the Portland Timbers on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 45th minute of Salt Lake's match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Real Salt Lake in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18. An Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Pablo Mastroeni for violating the mass confrontation policy for the first time this season.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, goalkeeper Zac MacMath, defenders Alexandros Katranis and Brayan Vera, and midfielder Nelson Palacio have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against Real Salt Lake on May 18. The club and head coach Chris Armas have been issued an undisclosed fine for violating the mass confrontation policy for the second time this season.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defenders Moise Bombito and Andreas Maxso and forward Darren Yapi have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play during a confrontational incident in the 90th minute of Salt Lake's match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.