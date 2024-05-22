Nashville SC Announces Time Change for July 3 Road Match against the Columbus Crew

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for the club's match against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 3 has been moved from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT at Lower.com Field. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC's next match is Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT at CF Montréal, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

