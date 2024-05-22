Nashville SC Announces Time Change for July 3 Road Match against the Columbus Crew
May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for the club's match against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 3 has been moved from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT at Lower.com Field. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
Nashville SC's next match is Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT at CF Montréal, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2024
- FC Dallas Advances to Quarterfinals of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Win Over Tampa Bay Rowdies - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC to Host FC Dallas in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Sporting Kansas City
- Change of Position Pushed FC Cincinnati Academy Star Stefan Chirila to Higher Levels, But Work Is Just Beginning - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Hosts Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday Evening at Starfire Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- For the Stats: How Charlotte FC's Spine Is Fueling an Impressive Run - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for July 3 Road Match against the Columbus Crew - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew-Nashville SC Match to Kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 3 - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Forms Brand Partnership with MARTA - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Derek Dodson to Birmingham Legion FC - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Run Ends in Round of 16 After Back-And-Forth Game With Four Lead Changes - San Jose Earthquakes
- 'caps Advance To Canadian Championship Semi-Finals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Advances to Quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup with 3-0 Victory Over Loudoun United at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for July 3 Road Match against the Columbus Crew
- Nashville SC Update
- Nashville SC Earns 1-1 Draw with Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park
- Nashville SC Caps Run of Five Matches in 21 Days Saturday at GEODIS Park
- Nashville SC Announces Departure of Head Coach Gary Smith