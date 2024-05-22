Sounders FC Hosts Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday Evening at Starfire Stadium

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 1-1 draw with Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC turns its attention to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, taking on USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, May 22 at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / USOpenCup.com, MLSSoccer.com, USLSoccer.com, 950 KJR AM).

Seattle advanced to the Round of 16 after it defeated USL Championship club Louisville City FC on May 8 via penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of action.

Phoenix qualified for the Round of 16 after a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC on May 8 that also went into extra time. The Arizona side is the reigning USL Championship winner, having captured the title in 2023.

Tacoma Defiance players Snyder Brunell, Osaze De Rosario, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez and Georgi Minoungou are all available for selection for Wednesday's fixture via short-term agreements.

Following Wednesday's fixture, Seattle returns to MLS play as it travels to take on St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 25 at CITYPARK (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: USOpenCup.com, MLSSoccer.com, USLSoccer.com

Talent: Joe Malfa & Ricky Lopez-Espin

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Kelyn Rowe

