Minnesota United Loans Defender Derek Dodson to Birmingham Legion FC

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned fullback Derek Dodson to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship for the 2024 season. This Loan Agreement contains the right to recall Dodson at any point throughout the duration of the loan. Additionally, the move opens up a supplemental roster spot for Minnesota United.

"We wish Derek the best as he goes on loan," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "It's important for him to continue to develop and get real minutes in highly competitive matches. We are happy he will be able to do so with a club like Birmingham Legion."

Dodson joined Minnesota United in January after playing 39 games for USL Championship's Charleston Battery during the 2023 season, where he scored three goals and recorded five assists.

With Minnesota United this season, Dodson has primarily seen playing action with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team. To-date, Dodson has made five regular-season appearances (all starts) and one U.S. Open Cup appearance and start with MNUFC2, playing 450 minutes and providing one assist.

VITALS

Derek Dodson

Position: Fullback

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: 11/3/1998

Hometown: Aurora, Illinois

