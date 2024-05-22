Sporting KC to Host FC Dallas in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

May 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After a 4-0 win over FC Tulsa on Tuesday, Sporting Kansas City will continue the club's quest for a record-tying fifth U.S. Open Cup trophy with a home match against MLS foe FC Dallas in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

U.S. Soccer conducted the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal draw tonight, determining the matchups and hosts for the next two rounds of the 109th edition of the competition. The quarterfinals will be played July 9-10 - with U.S. Soccer expected to announce the quarterfinal schedule on Thursday to confirm match dates, venues and kickoff times - and the winner between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas will host the winner between Atlanta United (MLS) and Indy Eleven (USL Championship) in the semifinals.

Tickets for Sporting Kansas City's match in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals will go on sale next week via SeatGeek and are included for Season Ticket Members.

Open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer, the 2024 U.S. Open Cup will crown a champion in September after eight rounds of single-elimination play and the winner will claim the Dewar Challenge Trophy along with $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions League.

2024 U.S. OPEN CUP MATCH DATES

Quarterfinals: July 9-10

Semifinals: Aug. 27-28

Final: Sept. 25

Led by U.S. Men's National Team forward Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas will play Sporting Kansas City for a sixth time in the U.S. Open Cup - including five times in the past eight tournaments - and the quarterfinal clash will come three days after a regular season meeting between the two MLS charter clubs on July 7 at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win in extra time at Union Omaha (USL League One) in the Round of 32 earlier this month, followed by a 4-0 victory on Tuesday over FC Tulsa (USL Championship). FC Dallas, two-time U.S. Open Cup champions, earned a 1-0 home win over Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship) in the Round of 32 and recorded a 2-1 road victory at the Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) earlier tonight to book their berth in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. Open Cup, named in honor of former Kansas City Wizards owner Lamar Hunt, has crowned a champion since 1914 and Sporting KC (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017) are four-time winners of U.S. Soccer's national championship, tied for the most among MLS clubs. Sporting have prevailed in 27 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2012, more than any other team in American soccer, during a run that includes an active 14-match home unbeaten streak in U.S. Open Cup play since the start of 2015.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders. Sporting prides itself on a commitment and vision to provide high-performance experiences. Sporting Club purchased the team from the Hunt Sports Group in 2006, and under its direction has launched Swope Soccer Village, Children's Mercy Park, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields, Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Central Bank Sporting Complex while investing in the Sporting KC Academy and Sporting Kansas City II for developing local youth into homegrown talent. A charter member of Major League Soccer, Sporting are two-time MLS Cup champions (2000, 2013) and four-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017).

-- SportingKC.com --

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.