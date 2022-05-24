Express Ride Past Isotopes, 8-2
May 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Round Rock plated multiple runs in three innings and registered 11 hits while the Isotopes went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base as the Express took game one, 8-3, Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.
In the box, Albuquerque (18-25) tallied eight hits and three doubles. Tim Lopes led the way with two doubles and a run. D.J. Peterson also tallied a two-hit night. Elehuris Montero and Ryan Vilade each drove in a run.
The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the first. Lopes laced a leadoff double to the right-center gap. He advanced to third on a flyball to right and then scored on Montero's RBI single to right. But the lead disappeared in the second on a three-run homer by Nick Tanielu.
Albuquerque cut into the Express lead, 3-2, with an unearned run in the fourth. With two outs, Wynton Bernard skied a ball to deep left that the left fielder dropped for an error. Vilade stepped into the box and drilled an RBI double to right.
Round Rock put up another three-spot in the fifth on a Leody Taveras sac fly, Nick Solak RBI single and a throwing error. In the following frame, the Express added two runs, taking an 8-2 lead.
The Isotopes scored one run in the eighth. Bernard drew a one out walk and got to third on a Peterson single. A wild pitch then brought home Bernard.
Dillon Overton was tagged with his fifth-straight loss after allowing six runs over 4.2 innings on one homer and seven hits. He fanned six.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes are now a combined 1-7 in series openers and 0-4 at home.
-With the loss, Albuquerque is now seven games below .500 for the first time all year.
-The Topes have been held to three runs or fewer in nine of their last 17 games.
-Lopes extended his hitting streak to seven games.
-Lopes also recorded his 13th multi-hit effort on the year, tied for most on the team with Bernard. Additionally, he had two doubles for the second time this year.
-Vilade has a hit in seven of his last eight games.
-Peterson tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the year and his first since April 30 against Sacramento.
-Overton has allowed at least five runs in four of his nine starts.
-J.D. Hammer is now tied for the PCL lead in games pitched with teammate Zach lee.
On Deck: Brandon Gold is set to start for the Isotopes and is expected to be opposed by Cole Winn. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT. Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive the 2022 Isotopes baseball card team set.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2022
- Express Ride Past Isotopes, 8-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at ELP - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- First Place Bees Head to Sacramento for First Meeting with River Cats - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Starts Homestand with a Bang in 7-2 Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 24, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Greater Nevada Field to Host LA INVASION TOUR Headlined by Banda El Recodo and Gerardo Ortiz - Reno Aces
- El Paso Chihuahuas Team up with Bank of America to Strike out Hunger - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.