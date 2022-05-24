OKC Dodgers Earn 14-7 Win Against the Reno Aces

Game Summary: A seven-run fourth inning by the Oklahoma City Dodgers broke open Tuesday night's game on the way to a 14-7 win against the Reno Aces in the series opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After the Dodgers were held without a hit through the first three innings, they collected four hits and four walks in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Jake Lamb and bases-clearing double by Jason Martin as they took a 7-0 lead. Oklahoma City (27-16) built a 9-0 lead via a two-run homer by Michael Busch into the right field upper deck in the fifth inning. The teams exchanged three runs apiece in the sixth inning as the Dodgers drew four straight walks at one point, including three in a row with the bases loaded for a 12-3 advantage. The Aces (22-21) added three more runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to trim the Dodgers' lead to 12-7 before Oklahoma City added two more runs in the eighth inning via a wild pitch and RBI groundout. Tuesday's game had a delayed start of 42 minutes due to rain in the area.

Of Note: -The Dodgers have won three consecutive games, as well as five of their last seven games and nine of their last 12 games overall...The Dodgers currently sit a season-best 11 games above .500 and are 11 games above. 500 for the first time since Aug. 6, 2018, when the team had a 61-50 record.

-OKC scored 14 or more runs in a game for the third time this season, as well as the third time in the month of May...The Dodgers' seven runs in the fourth inning marked the third time this season the Dodgers scored seven runs in an inning after scoring seven runs in the third inning of a road game in Round Rock May 12 and scoring seven runs in the ninth inning of a road game at El Paso April 17.

-Jason Martin collected a game-high and season-high five RBI as he went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and scored a run. He became the fourth OKC Dodgers player to tally five or more RBI in a game this season and it was his highest RBI total since also finishing with five RBI May 7, 2017 while with High-A Buis Creek.

-Jake Lamb hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season and Michael Busch picked up his second homer since joining Oklahoma City. Lamb hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and Busch added a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The Dodgers have now homered five times over the last two games and six times in the last three games.

-The Dodgers' offense matched its season-high total with 11 walks, all of which came in the fourth through seventh innings. It was the third time this season - and in the month of May - the Dodgers racked up 11 walks in a game.

-Michael Busch set a new season high with four runs scored. Kevin Pillar scored three runs as he went 2-for-4 with a walk and Miguel Vargas scored twice, finishing the game 1-for-3 with a RBI and two walks.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio (4-2) allowed just one hit through four innings as he retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced and fell one out shy of his season-long outing. He went on to allow five hits and three runs, two walks and had two strikeouts over 5.1 innings in his fourth win of the season.

