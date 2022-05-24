Space Cowboys Game Notes at ELP

May 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







PROSPECT CREDS: MLBPipeline updated its Top-100 Prospect List on Monday, with Space Cowboys RHP Hunter Brown entering the list at No. 100. Brown is also now ranked as the Astros' No. 1 prospect by MLBPipeline.

JULKS OF ENERGY: Corey Julks hit a solo home run Sunday and has hit six home runs over his last 10 games. Over his last 10 games, Julks has hit 333 (13x39) with two doubles and a triple to go with the six home runs.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.