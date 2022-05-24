Tacoma Starts Homestand with a Bang in 7-2 Win

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-27) dominated all phases of Tuesday's game against the Las Vegas Aviators (22-21) in the series opener, winning 7-2. The victory makes it five wins in seven for the Rainiers.

Aviators RHP Collin Wiles stymied the Rainiers offense over the first two frames, inducing weak contact and not allowing a ball to leave the infield. The Rainiers broke through in the third inning with hard hit singles from Forrest Wall and Jarred Kelenic. With two runners on and two out, Brian O'Keefe blasted the first pitch he saw over the trees behind the right field wall. The next batter, Erick Mejia, added to the Rainiers lead. He crushed the 11th pitch of the at bat, hitting a home run to right field making it a 4-0 game. This was the fourth instance of back-to-back home runs hit by Tacoma this season.

Darren McCaughan got the start for the Rainiers and after allowing a leadoff single in the second, settled in, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. However, with two outs in the fifth, McCaughan allowed a single to leadoff hitter Drew Jackson and then gave up a home run to Billy McKinney. It was McKinney's second of the year and it cut the Rainiers lead to two runs.

All told, McCaughan went five strong innings, allowing only two earned runs while striking out seven Las Vegas batters (5 H, 2 BB). He was credited with the winning decision.

In the eighth inning, Las Vegas reliever Aaron Brown walked the first two batters he faced. He then threw an inside slider to Mejia which was turned on, barely sneaking the pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer. Mejia's second home run of the game marked the fifth time a Rainiers hitter has gone deep twice in a game this season.

Tacoma's bullpen quieted any hope of a Las Vegas comeback. The combination of Asher Wojciechowski, Wyatt Mills, Patrick Weigel and Nick Ramirez held Las Vegas scoreless over the final four innings, allowing only three baserunners.

The series will continue with a 6:05 PT first pitch on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Left-handers Jared Koenig (4-2, 2.70) and Tommy Milone (1-0, 0.90) will start for Las Vegas and Tacoma respectively.

