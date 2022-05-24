El Paso Gets Past Sugar Land 11-10

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by six runs in the seventh inning before coming back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 11-10 in 12 innings Tuesday. It was El Paso's fourth walk-off win of the season.

The game ended on Brent Rooker's RBI single in the bottom of the 12th. Rooker entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and ended up reaching base four times. His two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth tied the game 8-8, after the Chihuahuas trailed 8-2 in the seventh.

The Chihuahuas are now 1-1 in extra-inning games this season, while Sugar Land dropped to 2-3. Tuesday's game was El Paso's first in 2022 that lasted longer than 10 innings. It was the Chihuahuas' sixth win this season in games that they trailed after six innings.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 10, Chihuahuas 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (16-27), El Paso (23-20)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP J.P. France (1-3, 4.97) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (2-3, 6.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

