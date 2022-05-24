De Jesus Dazzles, Díaz Homers in Series-Opening Victory Over Visiting Bees
May 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The River Cats totaled just five hits, but one major swing from designated hitter Isan Díaz was enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (21-22) to a series-opening 3-2 victory over the first place Salt Lake Bees (23-20) on Tuesday.
After singles from second baseman David Villar and right fielder Austin Dean to open the second inning, Díaz launched a go-ahead three-run shot (104.6 exit velocity) to right-center field for his first Sutter Health Park home run since joining Sacramento.
One start after striking out a season-high nine in 4.1 shutout innings, left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (1-1) picked up where he left off on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old earned his first career Triple-A win, striking out eight while allowing one run on a home run to first baseman David MacKinnon in 5.0 innings.
Right-hander Raynel Espinal (3-0, 2.70) looks to make it three in a row for Sacramento with a win on Wednesday. He'll take on lefty Jake Kalish (4-1, 1.89) at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Rehabbing San Francisco left-hander Jake McGee struck out two while surrendering one run on one hit and one walk in 0.2 innings. McGee has seven strikeouts in 2.2 innings
Villar started his first professional game at second base on Tuesday.
Right-hander Yunior Marte struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.
