OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (22-20) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (26-16)

Game #43 of 150/Home #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Ryne Nelson (2-3, 6.32) vs. OKC-RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-2, 5.58)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a six-game series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers enter tonight at a season-best 10 games above .500...Tonight's originally scheduled Bark in the Park has been rescheduled for June 7.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit three home runs and allowed just three hits in a 7-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. The Dodgers' first three runs of the day came via solo homers, including a leadoff homer by Zach McKinstry. Miguel Vargas added a solo homer in the third inning before Stefen Romero hit one in the fourth inning to build a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers added three more runs in the fifth inning. After a two-out fielding error by Sugar Land, a walk and back-to-back doubles by Kevin Pillar and Michael Busch extended OKC's lead to 6-0. As the Dodgers built their lead, starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot (3-0) held Sugar Land to one hit and one walk with six strikeouts through five innings. After Pepiot exited the game, the Space Cowboys scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings. The Dodgers added a run in the top of the ninth inning via a RBI single by Jake Lamb.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Sam Gaviglio (3-2) makes his fourth start and ninth appearance of the season to open OKC's series against the Aces...Gaviglio last pitched in in the back half of a tandem with Robbie Erlin May 19 against El Paso in OKC. He threw 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits, hit one batter and tied his season-high with three walks. He also had three strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-3 home win...He last started May 13 in Round Rock (ND), allowing a season-high seven hits and tied his season-high with five runs over 4.0 innings. The Express hit four home runs against Gaviglio, setting a career high...Gaviglio has primarily worked in a tandem with other pitchers and appeared out of the bullpen in five of his first eight outings. When he has started, the Dodgers have gone 2-1...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022 after splitting last year with Triple-A Round Rock and SSG Landers of the KBO in Korea...He spent the entire 2019 season as a member of Toronto's bullpen, making a career-high 52 appearances...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University...Tonight is his first appearance against Reno since the 2016 season when he made two starts against the Aces while with Tacoma...Gaviglio celebrated his 32nd birthday Sunday.

Against the Aces: 2022: 0-0 2021: 3-3 All-time: 28-22 At OKC: 20-10 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first series of the season and their third straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams have split their previous two season series and OKC is 20-10 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown, winning or splitting each of the teams' seven series in OKC since 2010...Entering the current series, the teams have split their last 10 games, with both teams scoring exactly 59 runs during that span...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series July 15-20 in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...The teams split a four-game series Aug. 10-13, 2019, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings...OKC has not played in Reno since 2018 but will make a trip to the Biggest Little City June 14-19.

Winning Ways: The Dodgers have recorded back-to-back wins and have now won four of their last six games and eight of their last 11 games overall. Oklahoma City has also won three straight series, as their series record now stands at 5-0-3...The Dodgers currently sit a season-best 10 games above .500. This is the most games above .500 for the Dodgers since the last game of the 2018 season when they finished 75-65. OKC has not been 11 games above .500 since owning a 61-50 record Aug. 6, 2018...The Dodgers are currently tied with East Division foe Round Rock for the best record in the PCL, and OKC has the most home wins in the league with a 14-7 record.

When In Romero: For the second straight game Sunday, Stefen Romero went 2-for-4 with both a homer and a double. He totaled four RBI between Saturday and Sunday, all with two outs, and drove in all three of the team's runs in a 3-2 win Saturday. Over his last three games, Romero is 7-for-13 with two homers, three doubles and six RBI...Romero now has 18 RBI in his first 14 games of the season and has reached base safely in all 14 games. Since April 30, Romero leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in the league with 18 RBI despite only playing in 12 games during that time...He has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting .333 (17x51) with 10 extra-base hits.

Back on the Offensive: Six of Oklahoma City's nine hits went for extra bases Sunday, including their first six hits of the game, with three home runs. The output followed a stretch in which OKC had totaled eight extra-base hits over the previous four games combined...Before scoring seven runs Sunday, the Dodgers had been held to four or fewer runs in four straight games, for a total of 10 runs...The Dodgers went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position Sunday after going a combined 1-for-27 with RISP in the previous four games...OKC paces all of Triple-A with a .281 average, 284 runs scored, a .378 OBP, .475 SLG and .853 OPS. The team's on-base percentage paces the Minors and their run total is tied for the best, while their average and OPS are both second.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers homered three times Sunday, marking the team's ninth game this season with three or more home runs. They also hit three homers for the third time in the last six games and fifth time in the last 11 games...Zach McKinstry's leadoff homer was the second by the team this season (Kevin Pillar, May 6 vs. Albuquerque), but the first on the road since Sept. 13, 2021 when Luke Raley went deep to start a game in Salt Lake...Corey Julks' homer in the seventh inning for Sugar Land ended OKC's three-game streak without allowing a homer, which was tied for their longest streak of the season and the first time it had happened since the first three games of 2022.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 with a homer, walk and two runs scored Sunday for his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games (.352; 19x54) and has also hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games, batting .375 (33x88) with 11 extra-base hits, 13 multi-hit games, 17 RBI, 16 walks and 30 runs scored. The 22-year-old currently paces the PCL with 42 runs scored and 50 hits this season, while 28 walks are tied for first and his 84 total bases third...Vargas has reached base safely in 23 of his last 24 games since April 26 and has slashed .358/.455/.600 during that time...Entering today, Vargas has played and started 41 consecutive games.

Mound Men: Dodgers pitchers matched their season-low mark with three hits allowed Sunday (third time). The Dodgers have now allowed two or fewer runs in back-to-back games for just the second time this season (April 29-30 against Sugar Land at home). It was the 14th time they've allowed no more than two runs this season and the team is now 13-1 in those games...Over the final two games of the series in Sugar Land, the Dodgers held the Space Cowboys 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. And over the last six games, the Dodgers have held their opponents 9-for-55 (.164) with runners in scoring position...On Sunday, starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters he faced and 14 of 17 batters he faced overall.

Zach Attack: After being held without a hit in back-to-back games for just the second time this season, Zach McKinstry went 2-for-4 Sunday with a home run, walk and scored two runs. McKinstry has 44 hits and 15 multi-hit games over his 31 games with OKC this season, and both figures rank second on the team despite not playing in 11 of the team's games...McKinstry leads the PCL in batting average (.364) and OBP (.455), while he is tied for first with four triples and ranks third with 44 hits.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb went 1-for-3 with a RBI, game-high two walks and scored a run Sunday. He has now reached base in 20 of his last 21 games, while hitting safely in 17 of those games. During the 21-game stretch, Lamb is batting .342 (26x76) with seven homers, three doubles, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and 15 walks...He leads OKC with 10 home runs, while his 29 RBI this season are second-most among OKC players...He's homered in four of his last nine games and in five of his last 12 games.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez's nine-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday as he was held 0-for-4. During the streak, Alvarez batted .529 (18x34) with five doubles, a triple, two homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven walks. He had also reached base in 25 of his last 36 plate appearances (16x27, 7 BB, 2 HBP) prior to Sunday...Alvarez leads the league with nine HBP's, ranks second with a .455 OBP and is fourth in batting average (.325).

Lookin' for a Busch: Michael Busch knocked a two-run double Sunday and has now hit safely in five of his first six Triple-A games (6x23). Four of his first six hits with OKC have gone for extra bases (3 2B, HR) and he has four RBI...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Busch has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 18-for-51 (.353) with three home runs, six doubles, 14 runs and 10 RBI.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 3-5 in series openers, including 2-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. They have won just one of their last five series openers overall...Kevin Pillar hit a RBI double Sunday to extend his team-leading RBI total to 34, which ranks fourth in the PCL. The extra-base hit was also his team-leading 18th of the season, which also ranks fourth in the league. Pillar's 1.031 OPS is second in the circuit...The Dodgers have scored in the first inning in three straight games and are now 14-2 when scoring in the first inning this season...Sunday marked just the fourth time in the last 26 games the Dodgers have kept their opponent scoreless through the first three innings...OKC is 3-3 against West Division foes this season, previously splitting a six-game series in Sacramento April 19-24. The Dodgers went just 8-16 at home against the West Division last season...Sunday was the team's eighth game to be completed under 2 hours, 30 minutes since the Pace of Play rules went into effect April 15.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.