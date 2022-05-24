Bees Drop Series Opener 2-3

May 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees opened up their six-game road trip with a tough 3-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats. Starter Kenny Rosenberg faced the minimum three batters in seven of his eight innings pitched, but he struggled in the second inning, as he fell behind the hitters and gave up two singles and a three-run homer by Isan Diaz. Rosenberg (1-1) allowed just those three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Salt Lake would chip away at the 3-0 deficit with David MacKinnon getting them on the board with a solo homer in the fourth. MacKinnon has now homered in five of his last six games and leads the team with ten this season. Jack Mayfield drove in another run in the sixth on an infield single, but that was as close as the Bees would get, as they stranded the tying run at second base in the sixth and seventh innings. Michael Stefanic led the Bees with two hits, as Salt Lake goes to 0-4 on the season when trying to go to five games above the .500 mark.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.