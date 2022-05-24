Trio of Space Cowboys Homer in Opener of El Paso Road Trip

(EL PASO, Texas) - A trio of Sugar Land Space Cowboys homered Tuesday night in a 12-inning marathon contest to open a six-game road series vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Lewis Brinson, Niko Goodrum and Corey Julks each hit solo home runs in the series opener.

The Space Cowboys were unable to hang on in extras, losing 11-10 to the Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park.

Brinson got the Space Cowboys on the board with a solo home run in the second. It was his seventh home run of the season and sixth in May. He finished the night 2-for-6 with a double, homer and four RBI.

Julks homered to help spark a six-run fourth inning. Julks' solo shot, which traveled 435 feet to center field, was his eighth of the year and seventh in his last 11 games. He's now tied with JJ Matijevic for the most homers on the Space Cowboys. Julks has hit .333 (15x45) over the 11-game stretch.

Goodrum drove in a pair with a double in the fourth, giving him his first RBI as a Space Cowboy, then followed with a solo homer to right field in the seventh.

Scott Manea finished the night 2-for-5 and added an RBI single as part of the six-run fourth.

El Paso tied the game at 8-8 in the eighth on a two-run homer from Brent Rooker, who also drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly.

The Space Cowboys scored single runs in the 10th and 11th on an RBI single from Brinson and sacrifice fly from Franklin Barreto. Enoli Paredes allowed two unearned runs through the 10th and 11th to keep the game knotted up.

Brett Conine got the start for the Space Cowboys and allowed two runs (one earned) through five innings. Conine has a 2.79 ERA (6 ER/19.1 IP) over his last four outings.

The Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas return to the diamond at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, with JP France set to take the mound against El Paso righty Reiss Knehr.

