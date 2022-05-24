Late-Inning Rally Falls Short in Aces' 14-7 Loss to the Dodgers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Despite falling behind 9-0 entering the sixth inning and scoring seven runs over the final four frames, the Reno Aces (22-21) lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-16), 14-7, Tuesday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces drop to 10-21 all-time at Oklahoma City with the loss.

Stone Garrett ignited Reno's offense when he smashed his 11th home run, a three-run shot in the sixth inning.

Yonny Hernandez added a two-hit, two-RBI performance, while Juan Graterol extended his hitting streak to seven games with two hits. Dominic Fletcher's unofficial, two-level hitting streak of 27 games was extended with an eighth-inning single.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) suffered the loss for the Aces after the right-hander was charged with seven earned runs on three hits, four walks, and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

Aces Notables:

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-5, 1 double, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, HR (11), 3 RBI, 1 R.

Juan Graterol: 2-for-3, 1 double, 1 RBI, and 1 R, extended hitting streak to 7 games.

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 1 R, and extended his two-level hitting streak to 27 games.

Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, 1 R, now owns a 5-game hitting streak.

The Reno Aces continue their road trip in Oklahoma and play the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31.

