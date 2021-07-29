Express Lock up Home Win vs Honkers

July 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







The Express came away with a close one Monday night against Rochester, a team that has plagued Eau Claire since opening day. The Trains are now only 2-5 against the Honkers this season and are yet to win in Rochester. They will be looking to change that tomorrow afternoon as the team heads north to Minnesota to play the Honkers in an away game before an off-day on Wednesday.

The Honkers went up early in the 1st inning off an error, but the Express responded after Carter Graham (Stanford) launched a fastball into left-center field driving in his Stanford teammate Eddie Park to tie the ballgame in the bottom of the 1st.

But the Honkers would take the lead yet again in the 4th after Otto Grimm (Minnesota) drove one into right-center field scoring Ben Rosengard (Rice).

The Express didn't take long to reply again as Graham stepped up again in the 5th to hit a bloop single into shallow center, bringing Ryan Lin-Peistrup (UIC) as well as Park home once more. 3-2 Express.

Although the end of the scoring came in the 5th Rochester loaded the bases in the 7th, only to be shut down as Jace Kressin (Evansville) came in relief of Eddy Pelc (San Diego) with a three-pitch strikeout to Rochester's Zach Cole (Ball State).

In the end, Nick Herold (Winona State) recorded his seventh save of the season. Herold is now tied for the second-most saves in the entire Northwoods League behind only Evan Gates from Traverse City with eight.

The Express are back in action early tomorrow as they take on the Honkers again, this time in Rochester at 12:05 pm (CT).

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.