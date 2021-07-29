Stingers Fall in Tough One, 5-3

Willmar, Minn. - The Huskies defeat the Stingers in Game 1 of a four-game series, 5-3 on Thursday night.

Duluth scored five unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth innings after being down 3-0. Shortstop Michael Brooks hit a game-tying three-run home run with no one out in the top of the eighth off Kenten Egbert. Then, in the ninth, Calyn Halvorson each notched base hits to plate two and give the Huskies a 5-3 lead. The Stingers were held scoreless the last two innings.

Willmar scored once in the first on an RBI double by Grant Kerry, once in the sixth on a single by Drey Dirksen, and again in the seventh, on a triple by Carter Howell.

Sasha Jabusch threw the ball well Thursday night, going seven innings, allowing just one earned run on six hits, walking two and striking out three.

The second of four in the series will be Friday night, from The Beehive. First pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

