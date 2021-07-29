MoonDogs Drop First Game of New Series to Waterloo

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (36-18) were defeated, 5-3, in a Northwoods League contest against the Waterloo Bucks (33-21), Thursday night at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs cracked the score column first in Mankato, Thursday night. It was thanks toÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Utah) after he hitÂ his second home run of the summer. The two-run homer, which sailed over the videoboard in right field, also scoredÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) to give Mankato a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

In response, the Bucks quickly tied the game in the top of the third with two runs of their own.

It took until the five innings for the 2-2 tie to break when the Bucks came out of the eighth with the lead after outscoring the MoonDogs three runs to one.Â

In the ninth, the MoonDogs mounted a last-chance rally and loaded the bases but failed to tally runs and ultimately fell by a final score of 5-3, Thursday night at ISG Field.

Despite dropping the contest by two runs, the MoonDogs outhit the Bucks 7-6. Errors rattled Mankato, who finished the night with two while the opposing Bucks had one miscue in the contest.

FINAL | Waterloo 5, Mankato 3

The #MoonDogs drop just their sixth game at home and now ride a 21-6 record at ISG Field this season. @jkrzyz99 threw five complete innings in his final outing for the Dogs.

Making his final start of the 2021 campaign was MoonDogs' returning right-handerÂ Jarret KrzyzanowskiÂ (Nova Southeastern). In the non-decisive outing, Krzyzanowski was hit off twice and allowed a pair of runs while walking five and retiring three on strikes. The loss went to Mankato'sÂ Caleb HeuertzÂ (Midland College) after he was responsible for the winning runs that eventually scored in the top of the eighth inning. Heuertz now rides a 1-1 record in the 2021 campaign.

The MoonDogs and Bucks rematch for the series finale in Mankato, Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

