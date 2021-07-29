Booyah to Play Two in Wausau

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are set to play in a doubleheader against the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park on Thursday.

The first game of the doubleheader is a makeup game from July 14, which was originally scheduled to be two nine-inning games. After the first game was called after five innings, the second game was moved to today.

Green Bay, coming off a day off, looks to pick up their first win against the Woodchucks this season. Green Bay fell to them on Tuesday night, 6-2. Green Bay was limited to just two base knocks that night.

The first of the two seven inning games is slated to start at 5:05 pm on Thursday. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Logan Lee (Northwood) is slated to pitch game one. He is 4-1 on the season with a 3.22 ERA. He has struck out 38 men this season. Joseph Hettinger (Washington University in St. Louis) will start the second game. He has made eight appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Booyah. He is 1-0 with one save, pitching 13 innings, allowing ten hits, six earned runs, two walks while striking out ten. His ERA sits at 4.15 ERA.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Friday, July 30 as they host the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Fans will be left bewildered as Legend Larry's presents Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Gnarly Brewing $5 14 oz. craft pours presented by Razor 94.7 FM.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

