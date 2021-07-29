School Supply Donation at Dakota Eye Institute

July 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







Making a difference, one backpack at a time.

The Larks and Dakota Eye Institute understand the importance of equipping today's youth with the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom. That's why together we have developed the Backpack Giveback Program.

The Backpack Giveback Program helps provide students in need with backpacks filled with school supplies.

HOW IT WORKS.

Bring (2) school supply items to the Dakota Eye Institute north location starting Wednesday, August 4th

Receive a limited edition "see-through" backpack courtesy of Dakota Eye Institute (backpack pictured above)

For every backpack given away, Dakota Eye Institute will donate one backpack filled with school supplies to Carrie's Kids.

ONLY 250 BACKPACKS AVAILABLE!

How your donation helps Carries Kids.

Carrie's Kids is a North Dakota non-profit that believes children and teens are created with a purpose. They create a safe learning environment for at-risk or homeless youth in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2021

School Supply Donation at Dakota Eye Institute - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.