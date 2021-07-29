Jackrabbits Score Eight Unanswered in 13-3 Win over Bombers

BATTLE CREEK, M.I. - When it looked like the Bombers were going to make things tough on the Kokomo Jackrabbits, it was Kokomo that made the going tough for the Bombers.

The Jackrabbits scored eight unanswered to put their foot down on the Bombers. Adam Gonzalez was in his fourth inning of relief when Kokomo opened the floodgates scoring four runs in the sixth, led by an RBI single by Adam Crampton and a three-run double by Gavin Grant. Kokomo would also and a run in the seven on another Crampton single and would add three in the ninth on an RBI single by Grant and a two-run double by Luke Spillane.

Crampton led the Jackrabbit offense going 4-5 with 3 RBI. Grant drove in a game-high five runs going 2-5. Kokomo had 17 hits as a team. TJ Fondtain added to the Jackrabbits offense as well, going 3-3.

After Kokomo exploded out of gate with four runs in the first two innings the Bombers started their attempt at a push. Brain Zapp hit an RBI double in the second to make it 4-1. Then the Bombers made things closer in the third as Jimmy Wressel grounded into a fielder's choice which initially scored one run but then added another on a throwing error. By the end of the third it was a 5-3 ballgame.

Gonzalez threw three scoreless before the Kokomo bats got hot against him in the sixth. The Bombers started Chris Cuppini on the mound who lasted just two innings giving up five runs on six hits. Kokomo went with Roger Thomas on the mound who threw the first four innings striking out six while giving up three runs.

The star on the mound was Kokomo reliever Jackson Uner who threw four scoreless innings in relief of Thomas. Uner gave up just two hits and struck out four.

The Bombers have now been outscored by the Jackrabbits 79-42 in nine games this season. Battle Creek will look to salvage a game in this series tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Written by Harris Eisenberg

