Woodchucks Come from Behind to Sweep Doubleheader

July 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four fifth-inning runs against the Green Bay Booyah. Taking an undefeated record into the season series with their Ashwaubenon foes, the Chucks were undeterred by a 4-1 deficit and rallied to prevail 6-5 in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

A Ryan Sepede solo homer led off the bottom of the fifth. Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Stephen Reid with a single, Colton Vincent walked in a run with the bases loaded before Harrison Long crossed the plate as the go-ahead run on a fielding error.

The inning came full circle when Sepede--who's home run to center started the rally--walked in the frame's fifth run and gave Wisconsin a 6-4 advantage.

But the work wasn't done. Green Bay answered with a solo homer in the sixth and loaded the bases in the seventh. Mike Schicker inherited the situation and turned in a one-out save though to clinch the win for the Woodchucks.

The Chucks improve to 35-21 and 14-7 in the second half of 2021. They are now 11-0 against Green Bay with one more game remaining in the season series.

The Woodchucks struck first with a Louie Albrecht RBI single, scoring Jacob Schoenvogel in the second.

The Booyah struck back for four fifth-inning runs to make it 4-1.

The twin bill was induced by a July 14 rainout between the teams. Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader saw the Woodchucks walk-off in eight innings, as Ben McCabe hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to score Jacob Schoenvogel from third base.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Dante Chirico went four and a third frames. Allowing a quartet of earned runs, he struck out six Booyah batters while getting through his first four innings scoreless.

Peyton Schofield earned the win out of the bullpen. He struck out two and allowed no runs in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

Schicker's induced groundout earned him his first save as a Woodchuck.

Sepede was 2-2 with a home run, walk and two RBI.

Schoenvogel was 0-1 with a pair of walks and two runs.

Next Up

The teams will be in action Friday to complete the series at Ashwaubenon's Capital Credit Union Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Wisconsin will be seeking a season series sweep over Green Bay.

A two-game weekend series at the Lakeshore Chinooks separates the Chucks from their next home game, a 6:35 p.m. start against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday, August 2nd. The matchup will be a Cost Cutters & Barbers Family Hairstyling Customer Appreciation Night.

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.