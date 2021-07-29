Upcoming Promo Nights 2021

Only 6 Growlers Home Games left in the 2021 season! Come join us for our action packed 4 Game Home Stand starting Thursday, August 5th with Frontline Worker Appreciation Night. Friday August 6th will be our final Bark in the Park of the season. Saturday, August 7th is Bronson Children's Hospital Night and Superhero Night followed by Fireworks. Finally, Sunday, August 8th is the final 2021 return of the Mac Daddies!

Date Promo Details

Â Thursday, August 5th - 6:35 PM Frontline Workers Appreciation Night

$10 General Admission Bleacher Seats OR

$20 All-You-Can-Eat Tickets

Friday, August 6th - 6:35 PM

Bark in the Park

$10 General Admission Bleacher Seats OR

$20 All-You-Can-Eat Tickets

Saturday, August 7th - 6:35 PM Bronson Children's Hospital/ Superhero Night

Fireworks Night $10 General Admission Bleacher Seats OR

$20 All-You-Can-Eat Tickets

Sunday, August 8th - 1:35 PM Mac Daddies Day

$20 MacDaddies Ticket Package Includes

Mac Daddies hat, MacDaddy Dog, bleacher ticket and a drink

