Every Goal from Temwa Chawinga's 2024 Golden Boot Season

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Temwa Chawinga's first season in the NWSL was a barnburner.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

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