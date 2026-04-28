NWSL Kansas City Current

Every Goal from Temwa Chawinga's 2024 Golden Boot Season

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video


Temwa Chawinga's first season in the NWSL was a barnburner.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026


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