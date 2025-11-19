Ethan Thompson Scores Career-High 44 Points!

Published on November 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2025

Stars Hand Lakers First Loss of the Season, Improve to 3-1 - Salt Lake City Stars

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.