Erie Surrenders Five Homers to Akron

July 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Akron (46-35) rode five home runs to an 8-2 win over Erie (45-34) on Saturday.

Petey Halpin began the scoring with a solo blast against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez in the first inning.

In the second inning, Joe Lampe connected on a solo shot to extend Akron's lead to 2-0.

In the third, Akron loaded the bases with nobody out on two hits and a walk. With one out, Kody Huff hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Erie got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jake Holton singled home Austin Murr with two out against Akron starter Aaron Davenport.

Hernandez lasted three innings, allowing three runs on six hits and throwing 57 pitches. Trevin Michael took over for the fourth inning.

Michael's first batter was Yordys Valdes, who blasted a solo shot for his first homer of the season. Later in the frame, Kahlil Watson hit a two-run homer. Milan Tolentino also hit a two-run homer against Michael, giving Akron a three-homer, five-run inning. The RubberDucks led 8-1.

Gage Workman connected on a solo homer in the fifth inning to make it 8-2. It was Workman's eighth homer of the season.

Davenport (6-2) struck out a season-high eight batters over five frames to earn the win. Hernandez (4-4) took the loss.

Erie opens a series with Somerset on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.