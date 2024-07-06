Al Tuna Dances 13 Times in Walk-off Win

CURVE, PA. - Altoona pulled out an incredible back-and-forth victory over Harrisburg, 13-12, in ten innings to earn their fourth straight win over the Senators. They did so in front of 5,188 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night to wrap up a series win over Harrisburg.

Altoona held a 7-2 lead after three innings of play, just the third time since June 1st that they've held a 5-run lead in a game. Harrisburg rallied for five runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to draw even at 7-7 before the Curve re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Charles McAdoo's run-scoring double plated Yoyner Fajardo to take an 8-7 lead that stretched to 10-7 in the seventh after the Curve plated a run on Jackson Glenn 's sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Harrisburg scored five times in the top of the ninth inning against the Curve bullpen to take a 12-10 lead before the Curve rallied again to draw even. Tres Gonzalez began the rally with a double and after Jase Bowen walked, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. With two outs, Harrisburg's Carlos Romero threw a second wild pitch that scored Gonzalez and catcher Israel Pineda threw to third base to try to catch Bowen, however, his throw trickled away from third baseman Paul Witt and allowed Bowen to scamper home as the tying run.

Jack Carey tossed a scoreless tenth inning, stranding the placed runner at third, to set up the walk-off win for the Curve. After Fajardo bunted his way aboard, Harrisburg intentionally walked Charles McAdoo to load the bases for Abrahan Gutierrez. Harrisburg brought right fielder Trey Harris into be a fifth infielder and Gutierrez reached on an infield single to score the game-winning run.

Altoona scored a season-high 13 runs and picked up 15 hits in the victory, highlighted by multi-hit games from five different players. Dustin Peterson smacked a three-run homer as part of a three-hit day at the plate. Fajardo picked up three hits himself and scored two runs in the win.

Altoona begins a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Bubba Chandler is expected to start for Altoona with Bowie yet to announce a starter.

