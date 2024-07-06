Yard Goats Blanked by Binghamton

July 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- A three-run second inning and six shutout innings from Luis Moreno gave the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a 5-0 win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday evening in front of a sellout crowd (7,088) at Dunkin' Park. Tonight's sellout is the Yard Goat's 21st of the season. Warming Bernabel extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the sixth inning. Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande allowed three runs on three hits in five innings and retired the last eight batters he faced.

In the top of the second inning with two outs the Rumble Ponies opened the game's scoring as Wyatt Young singled to shallow left field to drive in a pair of runs and make it a 2-0 ballgame. Alex Ramirez then worked a walk and Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI double to score Young and put his club up 3-0.

The Yard Goats threatened in the bottom of the fifth as with one out Adael Amador singled into left field. After Bladimir Restituyo flew out Nic Kent singled and Sterlin Thompson walked to load the bases with two outs. Moreno worked his way out of the jam as he struck out Ryan Ritter to conclude the inning.

In the top of the sixth back-to-back singles by Ryan Clifford and JT Schwartz, followed by a Kevin Parada walk loaded the bases. Yard Goats reliever Reagan Todd then struck out Rowdey Jordan to pick up one out. The ensuing batter Matt Rudick gave the Rumble Ponies some insurance as he singled into center field and drove Clifford and Schwartz home to make it a 5-0 game.

The Yard Goats will welcome the Boston Red Sox affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs to Hartford on Tuesday, July 9th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

Yard Goats blanked by Binghamton

WP: Luis Moreno (2-4)

LP: Jarrod Cande (5-6)

Time: 2:33

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.