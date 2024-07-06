Baysox Fall to Flying Squirrels in 12 Innings in Series Finale

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in 12 innings to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final of 4-3 at The Diamond on Saturday night.

Bowie (7-5, 39-41) faced Richmond starting left-hander John Michael Bertrand, who had thrown 20 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits in three starts against the Baysox coming into the game. TT Bowens and Jud Fabian led off the game with back-to-back singles and Bowens later scored from third on a wild pitch to open the scoring.

Bertrand eventually settled down after giving up five hits in the first two innings. The southpaw threw five frames and allowed just the one run on six hits across one walk and five strikeouts in a no decision. At one point, he retired 10 Baysox batters in a row.

Starting right-hander Ryan Long received the start for Bowie. The 24-year-old threw three scoreless innings to start the night but gave up a two-run homer to Andy Thomas in the fourth. Long finished the night going 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits across three strikeouts and no walks.

After being shut out from the second inning to the eighth inning, Bowie was down to its final strike in the ninth with the tying run on second. Collin Burns came through and grounded a single into center field to score John Rhodes and tie the game at two.

Neither team scored in the 10th, forcing the game into the 11th. With runners at first and third and one out, Anthony Servideo grounded a go-ahead RBI single up the middle to give Bowie a 3-2 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the 11th and the tying run for Richmond (4-8, 38-43) in Victor Bericoto at third base, right-hander Lincoln Henzman (L, 1-2) threw a wild pitch that got away from catcher Samuel Basallo. Basallo applied the tag on Bericoto breaking for the plate but the ball popped out of his mitt, which scored the tying run and tied the game at three.

In the top of the 12th, Bowie failed to take the lead with runners on second and first and nobody out. Entering the bottom of the 12th, Turner Hill lined an RBI double off Henzman into the right-center field gap to bring home Jimmy Glowenke from second to secure the victory for the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond right-hander Eric Silva (W, 4-1) collected the win after dealing 1.1 scoreless innings in the 11th and 12th.

The Baysox stranded 14 men on base, one shy of their season-high, and went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position in a game that lasted 3 hours and 42 minutes, the longest game of the season.

Bowie is off for the next two days before returning to action on Tuesday, July 9 for a six-game road series against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 6:00 pm from People's Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 - 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero's Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

