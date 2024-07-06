Five Homers Power Akron Past Erie 8-2

The Akron RubberDucks slug five home runs to back five strong innings from Aaron Davenport and defeat the Erie SeaWolves 8-2 on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Already on top 3-0, the RubberDucks looked to break the game open in the fourth. Yordys Valdes got the big inning started by lining a solo home run over the wall in right. After a pop out and a Petey Halpin double, Kahlil Watson launched a two-run home run to right. Milan Tolentino capped the scoring launching a two-out, two-run home run to make it 8-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Davenport looked sharp in his start for Akron scattering five SeaWolves hits and allowing just a run in the third and a solo home run in the fifth. In total, Davenport struck out eight over five innings. Hunter Stanley tossed a scoreless inning in his Akron return. Ross Carver tossed two perfect innings. Bradley Hanner worked a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

Duck Tales

Halpin got Akron's home run party started with a solo home run in the top of the first to put Akron ahead 1-0. Joe Lampe launched a solo home run in the top of the second to stretch the Akron lead. The lone Akron run to not come from a home run came in the top of the third when Kody Huff lifted a sac-fly to center to score Watson make put the RubberDucks ahead 3-0.

Notebook

Akron's five home runs are tied for the most in an Eastern League game this season and are the most by a RubberDucks team since June 30, 2022 in Erie...Watson's 13 homers are tied for third most in the Eastern League...Davenport's eight strikeouts are a season-high...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 3,864

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Sunday and Monday off before heading to Reading to start a six-game series. The series will start on Tuesday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

