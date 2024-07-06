Hill's Walk-Off Double Gives Squirrels 12-Inning Win

July 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Tanner Hill drove a walk-off double in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (38-43, 4-8) closed the Independence Weekend series with a win over the Baysox (39-41, 7-5) in their longest game of the season to date.

With Jimmy Glowenke as the automatic runner on second base to start the bottom of the 12th, Hill blasted a double over the head of Baysox right fielder Jud Fabian to plate the winning run.

The Baysox opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After back-to-back singles and a groundout to open the game, TT Bowens scored on a wild pitch by John Michael Bertrand, the first run for the Baysox against him in four outings this year. It was also Bertrand's first wild pitch of the season.

Bertrand finished his outing with five strikeouts over five innings, allowing one run.

Richmond took a lead in the bottom of the fourth. After Ryan McKenna reached on an error, Andy Thomas belted a two-run homer to move Richmond in front, 2-1, against Bowie starter Ryan Long.

With two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning, Collin Burns singled to center field, evening the score, 2-2.

Tanner Kiest recorded a pair of strikeouts to strand two baserunners in the top of the 10th inning. In the bottom of the 10th, Bowie reliever Keagan Gillies recorded a strikeout and worked a double-play groundout to keep the game tied.

In the 11th, Anthony Servideo gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead with an infield single, scoring Dylan Beavers from third. The Baysox loaded the bases with one out, but Kiest recorded a strikeout and Eric Silva (Win, 4-1) worked a groundout to keep it a one-run inning.

In the bottom of the 11th, Victor Bericoto advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch by Lincoln Henzman (Loss, 1-2), tying the score, 3-3.

Silva issued a walk to lead off the top of the 12th but retired the next three batters in order.

