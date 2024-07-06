Dunham Homers Again as Patriots Drop Series Finale to Reading
July 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 5-2 on Saturday night in their season finale at First Energy Stadium in Reading, PA.
LHP Brock Selvidge (5 IP, 5 R, 9 H, 1 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his 16th start of the season. Selvidge ranks among Eastern League leaders with 83 K (T-8th), 7 W (T-3rd), and 84.2 IP (T-6th).
LF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, 2B) got the scoring started with a solo homer in the 2nd inning, his second long ball in as many games. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to 15 games, and season-long on-base streak to 19 games. Dunham's hit streak is the longest by any Patriot this season, while his on-base streak ties Aaron Palensky's active streak for the team's longest of the year.
Dunham's 15 game hit streak is the longest by a Patriot since Austin Wells hit safely in 16 straight games from 7/10/22-8/4/22. Dunham recorded his 13th multi-hit performance this season and fourth over his last six games. Dunham has an XBH in 7 of his last 8 games. Before the hitting streak, Dunham was hitting .233/.344/.411 on the season with Somerset. He's now slashing .272/.359/.503 in 54 total games with the Patriots. Dunham has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games dating back to 6/13 @BNG, over which he's batting .351/.405/.688 with 5 HR, 18 RBI, 15 XBH, and 14 R. In 20 games since his four-game stint in Triple-A, Dunham is batting .333 with 18 RBI and a 1.040 OPS.
1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB) socked a solo blast in the 6th inning, reaching base in all four trips to the plate on Saturday. Hardman's solo shot was his fourth homer of the season with Somerset and sixth total. Hardman extended his season-long hit streak to eight games, over which he's 10-for-30 (.333) with 1 HR and 4 RBI. Saturday marked Hardman's fifth multi-hit showing with Somerset this season.
