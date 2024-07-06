Senators Edged by Curve, 13-12

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Altoona Curve 13-12 in 10 innings Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona took a 7-2 lead by the end of the 3rd, but the Senators rallied all the way back tie the game 7-7 by the top of the 6th. Altoona quickly retook a 10-7 lead, but the Senators rallied once again with five runs in the 9th inning to take a 12-10 lead. Altoona responded with two runs in the bottom of the 9th to send the game to extra innings tied 12-12, and then walked-off in the bottom of the 10th inning to win 13-12.

THE BIG PLAY

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning for Altoona, Abrahan Gutierrez hit a ground ball that didn't leave the infield, but the Senators couldn't make a play as Sammy Siani crossed the plate to give the Curve the 13-12 walk-off win.

FILIBUSTERS

J.T Arruda went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs... Cortland Lawson went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Paul Witt went 3-for-6 with three runs scored... Daylen Lile reached base five times with two hits and three walks... Trey Harris, Cortland Lawson and Onix Vega also all had multi-hit games... Marquis Grissom was the only Senator to pitch a scoreless outing as he threw two shutout innings... The Senators scored 12 runs to set a new season-high in runs scored in a game... The Senators went 8-for-21 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base... The Sens were retired in order in just two innings - the 2nd and 10th innings... The game lasted three hours and 19 minutes - the longest nine-inning game of the season for the Sens... The teams combined for 25 runs in the game after they combined to score just 18 runs through the first five games this week.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond at 6:35 Tuesday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

