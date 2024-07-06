Lachlan Wells Leads Fightins Past Patriots in Series Finale

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-8; 35-45) secured a 5-2 victory over the Somerset Patriots (9-3; 41-40) in the series finale of a home-and-home series on Saturday night.

Elijah Dunham put the Patriots on the board in the top of the second inning with a solo home run. Dunham has now hit home runs in back-to-back games, as he hit a game-winning grand slam on Saturday night.

Kendall Simmons tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with a line-drive home run to left field, his eighth of the season. Reading added a run in the bottom of the third. Carlos De La Cruz and Kendall Simmons reached with two singles, and Josh Breaux walked to load the bases. Ethan Wilson was hit by a pitch which walked in a run, to give Reading a 2-1 lead.

The Fightins added on three runs in the bottom of the fifth. De La Cruz led off with a single and a stolen base. Otto Kemp drove in a run with an RBI single and advanced to second base on a fielding error by center fielder, Grant Richardson. Josh Breaux hit his second home run in an R-Phils uniform, a two-run shot to give Reading a 5-2 lead.

Lachlan Wells quickly settled into his groove on the mound. After allowing a walk, in the first, he struck out the side. The Australian left-hander (4-5) secured his fourth win of the season going six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, seven punchouts, and two walks. The Fightins relievers Carlos Francisco and Andrew Schultz came in clutch as they went three scoreless innings, allowed two hits and a walk, and struck out four. Brock Selvidge suffered the loss (7-6) for Somerset.

