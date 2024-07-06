Sea Dogs Fall to Fisher Cats 3-2

July 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - In the continuation of last night's game, the Portland Sea Dogs (43-36) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-45), 3-2 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Last night, in the bottom of the first inning, Ryan McCarty led off with a single for the Fisher Cats then scored on an RBI single by Rainer Nunez and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0. Zach Britton then drew a walk and Devonte Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases before the rain started. The game was suspended and resumed Saturday night.

In the top of the fifth inning with two outs, Marcelo Mayer singled to center field and scored on an RBI double by Kyle Teel. Blaze Jordan then drove home Teel with a single and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1.

The Fisher Cats tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single by Rainer Nunez.

New Hampshire walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs. Zach Britton singled to right field then scored on an RBI double by Devonte Brown and the Sea Dogs fell, 3-2.

TJ Brock (1-0, 1.29 ERA) earned the win by tossing 1.0 inning, walking two and striking out three. Zach Bryant (0-1, 3.38 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.2 innings allowing the winning run on two hits while striking out three.

The Sea Dogs next play on Tuesday, July 9th against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10pm. Both starting pitchers are to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.