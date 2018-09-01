Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (62-75, 6th PLACE WEST, 15.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (76-61, 2nd PLACE WEST, 1.0 GB)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (4-1 2.31 ERA) VS. RHP ZACH PLESAC (2-1, 2.25 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 * 6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #138 * HOME GAME #68 * NIGHT GAME #98

Tonight, the SeaWolves continue their final series of the 2018 season as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves dropped the series opener to Akron 2-0. It was the second time in the past three meetings that the Ducks shut out the SeaWolves. Erie has dropped four straight and six of the past seven games against Akron...Righty A.J. Ladwig takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his final start of the season. Ladwig has made eight starts with Erie and 16 appearances, 14 starts, with Triple-A Toledo. Ladwig took his first Erie loss in his last start against Bowie on August 26. In the game, he allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in six innings of work. Erie lost the game 4-1...Righty Zach Plesac takes the mound for Akron making his fourth start and second against the SeaWolves. Plesac took a loss to the 'Wolves on June 3 allowing four runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work. Plesac took a loss in his last start with Class- A Lynchburg on August 25 against Potomac. In the game, he allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in six innings of work. He made 22 starts for Lynchburg this season going 8-5 with a 4.04 ERA.

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.96 ERA) vs. LHP Sean Brady (7-7, 4.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Whitehouse (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

- Akron leads the season series over Erie 9-7. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet 19 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 63 of 133 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (50-for-89), throwing out potential base stealers 56.2% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season last Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 98 of 137 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.02 team ERA. Akron is second in the league with a 3.56 ERA.

- The SeaWolves are tied for second in the league with a .262 team batting average. Akron is ninth in the league with a .247 team batting average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1157 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 32-44 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 19 home runs and 71 RBIs.

- Danny Woodrow leads the SeaWolves and is third in the league with a .310 batting average.

-The SeaWolves are 33-37 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-38 at home.

