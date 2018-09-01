Kamplain and Aguilar Added in September Shuffle
September 1, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster:
- RHP David Sosebee - Transferred from Trenton to SWB
- RHP Adonis Rosa - Transferred from Trenton to SWB
- INF Brunce Caldwell - Transferred from Trenton to SWB
- LHP Justin Kamplain - Transferred from Tampa to Trenton (#4)
- INF Angel Aguilar - Transferred from Tampa to Trenton (#9)
The moves leave the Thunder with 24 active players on the roster which is one shy of the Eastern League maximum.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2018
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Kamplain and Aguilar Added in September Shuffle - Trenton Thunder
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #138 - Rumble Ponies (63-74) vs. Sea Dogs (61-75) - 6:05 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Game Notes September 1st at Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.