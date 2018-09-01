Kamplain and Aguilar Added in September Shuffle

September 1, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster:

- RHP David Sosebee - Transferred from Trenton to SWB

- RHP Adonis Rosa - Transferred from Trenton to SWB

- INF Brunce Caldwell - Transferred from Trenton to SWB

- LHP Justin Kamplain - Transferred from Tampa to Trenton (#4)

- INF Angel Aguilar - Transferred from Tampa to Trenton (#9)

The moves leave the Thunder with 24 active players on the roster which is one shy of the Eastern League maximum.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.