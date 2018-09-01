Viza strong despite 3-0 loss to Thunder
September 1, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - Tyler Viza (3-5) allowed three runs (one earned) in eight innings against the Trenton Thunder (77-61) on Saturday night. The Reading Fightin Phils (64-71) lost 3-0 despite Viza's strong pitching performance.
Jorge Saez homered off Viza in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Trenton a 1-0 lead. Gosuke Katoh hit a two-run double off Viza in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Trenton's Trevor Setphan struck out eight batters through 5 1/3 innings while Justin Kamplain (1-1) earned his first AA win by striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings.
Reading was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine base runners on the base paths.
