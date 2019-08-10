Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (35-14, 1ST WEST, +2.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (19-30, 6TH EAST, 10.5 GB 2nd Half)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (1-0, 1.80 ERA) VS. RHP NATE PEARSON (0-4, 2.82 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

NORTHEAST DELTA DENTAL STADIUM * GAME #116 * ROAD GAME #58 * NIGHT GAME #85

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look for back-to-back wins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Last night, Erie took the series opener behind a six-inning, 10 strikeout performance by Matt Manning and Drew Carlton's 15th save of the season. Joey Wentz goes for the 'Wolves and is coming off of a win in his first start in an Erie uniform after being traded on July 31 from Atlanta as a part of the Shane Green deal. Wentz allowed one earned run in five innings this past Sunday versus New Hampshire while striking out six. Nate Pearson takes the mound for the Fisher Cats and took a loss during his last start against Erie. After retiring the first 11 batters, Pearson ended up allowing three earned runs in five innings of work. A Futures Game selection this season, Pearson is ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the Toronto farm system and top arm. In five starts since the All-Star break, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs in 23 innings (1.96 ERA). The 22 year old was Toronto's compensatory first-round selection in 2017 (28th overall) out of the Junior College of Central Florida

Sun., August 11 at Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Hector Perez (7-4, 4.70 ERA)

Tue., August 13 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Wed., August 14 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Thu., August 15 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Matching a career-high 10 strikeouts yesterday, Matt Manning moved into seventh-place, all-time in franchise history in single-season K's (134)

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 20-7 in their past 27 games and 17 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 23 of their 30 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 183

- Tonight is the fifth of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +86 run differential is first in the EL (+64 in second half) and New Hampshire -18 is 10th (-1 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while New Hampshire is sixth at .240

- The Fisher Cats lead the Eastern League with 210 doubles with 112 coming at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.30) while the Fisher Cats staff ranks last (3.90)

- Erie relievers have a 3.51 ERA (11th in the EL) and New Hampshire has a 3.33 ERA (ninth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which tied for best in the league

- Erie's defense is second in fielding percentage (.982) while New Hampshire is tied for 10th in the league (.978)

- In 2018, Erie went 1-5 against New Hampshire and 1-2 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

