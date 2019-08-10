Baysox Sweep Doubleheader in Richmond

Richmond, VA - The Bowie Baysox swept a doubleheader from the Richmond Flying Squirrels by scores of 1-0 and 5-3 on Saturday night, With the two wins, Bowie pulled to just 1.5-games behind Erie for first place in the Eastern League West Division.

Dean Kremer gave the Baysox an outstanding start in game one of the doubleheader. The right-hander struck out a season-high ten batters in 5.0 scoreless innings to earn the win. Kremer is now 8-0 in his last ten starts.

The only run of the game came in the top of the sixth inning, when Jesmuel Valentin doubled home Cedric Mullins, who had stolen second base after reaching on an error.

Luis Gonzalez pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning, and Cristian Alvarado finished off the game, earning his second save in as many games.

In game two of the doubleheader, Richmond got out to an early 2-0 lead and its starter Sean Hjelle retired 13 of the first 14 Baysox hitters.

With one out in the fifth, Bowie finally got the offense going, Ryan McKenna walked, T.J. Nichting singled and Ryan Ripken walked to set up a bases loaded opportunity for Willy Yahn, who brought in McKenna with an infield single. Mason McCoy followed with a bases clearing double, giving Bowie a 4-2 lead. Carlos Perez added another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

Steve Klimek, Francisco Jimenez and Zach Muckenhirn to pitch the final 4.1 innings out of the bullpen to secure the win.

Bowie and Richmond will play the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Eastern League wins leader Zac Lowther will start for the Baysox.

